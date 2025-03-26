Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Athletics 0 0 .000 — Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Athletics 0 0 .000 — Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 —

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Arizona 0 0 .000 — Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — San Diego 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Chicago 0 2 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.