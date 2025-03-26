Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|1
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Washington (Gore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 0-0) at St. Louis (Gray 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.