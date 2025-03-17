Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

March 17, 2025, 11:08 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Kansas City 16 9 .640
Toronto 14 9 .609
Boston 13 9 .591
Houston 13 9 .591
Texas 12 11 .522
Athletics 13 12 .520
New York 11 11 .500
Detroit 10 10 .500
Tampa Bay 10 10 .500
Baltimore 11 12 .478
Cleveland 10 13 .435
Minnesota 9 12 .429
Los Angeles 9 13 .409
Chicago 8 15 .348
Seattle 7 17 .292

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Francisco 16 5 .762
Chicago 11 5 .688
Los Angeles 12 8 .600
Milwaukee 13 10 .565
Pittsburgh 13 10 .565
Philadelphia 11 9 .550
Colorado 12 11 .522
Arizona 13 12 .520
Washington 11 11 .500
St. Louis 10 12 .455
Atlanta 9 12 .429
New York 9 13 .409
Cincinnati 9 14 .391
San Diego 9 15 .375
Miami 7 12 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 6:10 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 a.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up