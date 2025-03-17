Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Kansas City
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Toronto
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Boston
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Houston
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Athletics
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Tampa Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Baltimore
|11
|12
|.478
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|13
|.435
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|12
|.429
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|13
|.409
|—
|Chicago
|8
|15
|.348
|—
|Seattle
|7
|17
|.292
|—
___
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Pittsburgh
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Philadelphia
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Washington
|11
|11
|.500
|—
|St. Louis
|10
|12
|.455
|—
|Atlanta
|9
|12
|.429
|—
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|14
|.391
|—
|San Diego
|9
|15
|.375
|—
|Miami
|7
|12
|.368
|—
___
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 6:10 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 a.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.