Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Kansas City 16 9 .640 — Toronto 14 9 .609 — Boston 13 9 .591 — Houston 13 9 .591 — Texas 12 11 .522 — Athletics 13 12 .520 — New York 11 11 .500 — Detroit 10 10 .500 — Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 — Baltimore 11 12 .478 — Cleveland 10 13 .435 — Minnesota 9 12 .429 — Los Angeles 9 13 .409 — Chicago 8 15 .348 — Seattle 7 17 .292 —

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 16 5 .762 — Chicago 11 5 .688 — Los Angeles 12 8 .600 — Milwaukee 13 10 .565 — Pittsburgh 13 10 .565 — Philadelphia 11 9 .550 — Colorado 12 11 .522 — Arizona 13 12 .520 — Washington 11 11 .500 — St. Louis 10 12 .455 — Atlanta 9 12 .429 — New York 9 13 .409 — Cincinnati 9 14 .391 — San Diego 9 15 .375 — Miami 7 12 .368 —

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 6:10 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 a.m.

