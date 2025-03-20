Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams, and Japan became the first nation excluding the three hosts…

The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams, and Japan became the first nation excluding the three hosts to secure a spot. Other teams could follow in the current international window.

Next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11 and the final will take place on July 19.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through their continent’s qualifying process. Another two will secure their berths in the international playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March 2026.

What is the breakdown of berths?

Asia will have eight direct berths and one in the international playoff.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the international playoff.

North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths and another two spots in the international playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the international playoffs.

Oceania will for the first time have one team 100% secured in the World Cup. It could add another via the international playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the next World Cup.

Who has qualified so far?

The three host countries automatically qualify — and thus occupy three of the CONCACAF spots

Host nations

United States, Mexico, Canada

Asia

Japan (qualified on March 20 by beating Bahrain 2-0)

