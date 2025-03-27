White Sox’s Josh Rojas, Bryan Ramos and Mike Tauchman placed on the 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed infielders Josh Rojas and Bryan Ramos and outfielder Mike Tauchman on the…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed infielders Josh Rojas and Bryan Ramos and outfielder Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list on opening day on Thursday.

Chicago also added right-hander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Travis Jankowski and infielder Nick Maton to its active roster before its 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Left-hander Jake Eder and outfielder Dominic Fletcher were designated for assignment.

Ramos has a right elbow strain, and Rojas is dealing with a right toe fracture. Tauchman has a right hamstring strain.

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was placed on the 15-day IL, and right-hander Drew Thorpe went on the 60-day IL. Gilbert is dealing with left knee bursitis, and Thorpe is out for the season after he had Tommy John surgery.

Andrew Benintendi was in the starting lineup against LA as the designated hitter. He broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Feb. 27.

Wearing a hand guard at the plate for another couple of weeks, the 30-year-old Benintendi hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of the season-opening victory. He will be back in the outfield for the final two games of the series, first-year manager Will Venable said.

“I was just trying to get something to the outfield, (with) a guy on third and less than two (outs),” Benintendi said of his homer. “And squared it up pretty good.”

Clevinger, Jankowski and Maton joined the team on minor league deals in the offseason.

The 34-year-old Clevinger is going to work out of the bullpen after spending most of his career as a starter. He escaped a jam in the eighth in the opener.

“That was huge,” Venable said. “We talked about those situations and who we want out there for that. And Mike’s the guy, right? He handles those situations well. The test came early for him. That was obviously a big moment to see him get out of it, which was nice to see.”

Eder, 26, was acquired in an Aug. 1, 2023, trade that sent Jake Burger to Miami. Eder, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft, pitched two innings of one-run ball in his lone major league appearance on Sept. 17 at the Angels.

Fletcher, 27, came over in a February 2024 trade with Arizona. He batted .206 with a homer and 17 RBIs in 72 games with the White Sox last season.

