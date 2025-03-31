White Sox pitcher Martín Pérez throws 6 hitless innings, Castro singles against Vasil in 7th

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox starter Martín Pérez threw six hitless innings against Minnesota in his Chicago debut on Monday…

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox starter Martín Pérez threw six hitless innings against Minnesota in his Chicago debut on Monday before Willi Castro singled in the seventh against Mike Vasil.

Pérez threw 93 pitches while striking out nine and walking three. The left-hander retired the first 11 batters before walking Ryan Jeffers.

Pérez, who turns 34 on Friday, was an All-Star with Texas in 2022 and helped the Rangers win the World Series the following year. He pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts, before signing a $5 million, one-year contract with Chicago in January.

Vasil retired the first two batters in the seventh before Castro broke up the no-hitter with a single to right on a 2-2 pitch.

The White Sox were leading 9-0 after pounding Twins starter Chris Paddack for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi hit three-run homers in the first and second innings and Michael A. Taylor added a two-run drive in the third.

