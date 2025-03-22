White Sox lose INF Brandon Drury to left thumb injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox infielder Brandon Drury will miss the start of the season because of a…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox infielder Brandon Drury will miss the start of the season because of a fractured left thumb.

The White Sox also announced Saturday that right-hander Drew Thorpe is going to have season-ending Tommy John surgery. The team said the procedure will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister.

The 32-year-old Drury is scheduled for a follow-up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday.

The versatile Drury, who can play second base, third base and the outfield, hit .410 with three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training. He agreed to a minor league contract with the team on Feb. 7.

It looked as if Drury was in position to make Chicago’s opening-day roster before the injury. The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels in their first game on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Thorpe made his big league debut last season, going 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts for Chicago. He had surgery in September to address a bone spur in the right elbow.

Thorpe was one of four players acquired by Chicago when it traded ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres on March 13, 2024.

