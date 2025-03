Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= MSHSL State Tournament= Consolation= Class 4A= Moorhead 85, Anoka 77 Rochester Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53 Class…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Consolation=

Class 4A=

Moorhead 85, Anoka 77

Rochester Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53

Class 3A=

Byron 63, Duluth Denfeld 60

DeLaSalle 61, St. Paul Harding 54

Class 2A=

Minnehaha Academy 78, Pelican Rapids 51

Montevideo 62, Pequot Lakes 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

