Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs= Loser Out= Auburn 56, Olympia 45 Glacier Peak 49, Arlington 42 Puyallup…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Auburn 56, Olympia 45

Glacier Peak 49, Arlington 42

Puyallup 64, Davis 60

Richland 63, Emerald Ridge 54

WIAA Class 3A State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Bellevue 52, Liberty 44

Lincoln 53, Federal Way 48

Mt. Spokane High School 48, Monroe 39

Rainier Beach 82, Eastside Catholic 45

WIAA Class 2A State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Columbia River High School 60, Lakewood 56

Franklin Pierce 59, West Valley (Spokane Valley) 50

Mark Morris 69, Sequim 59

Prosser 88, Foster 66

WIAA Class 2B State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Liberty Bell 61, Adna 41

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 80, Napavine 65

Okanogan 87, Toledo 54

Tri-Cities 64, Lake Roosevelt 33

WIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Chelan 69, Bear Creek School 51

King’s 67, Bellevue Christian 65

Meridian 65, Overlake School 52

Seton Catholic College Preparatory 68, Cashmere 61

WIAA Class 1B State Playoffs=

Loser Out=

Moses Lake Christian Academy 57, Muckleshoot 47

Neah Bay 58, Garfield-Palouse 47

Ocosta 48, Wellpinit 38

Tulalip Heritage 70, Summit 51

