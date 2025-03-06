Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Class 4A State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Auburn 56, Olympia 45
Glacier Peak 49, Arlington 42
Puyallup 64, Davis 60
Richland 63, Emerald Ridge 54
WIAA Class 3A State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Bellevue 52, Liberty 44
Lincoln 53, Federal Way 48
Mt. Spokane High School 48, Monroe 39
Rainier Beach 82, Eastside Catholic 45
WIAA Class 2A State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Columbia River High School 60, Lakewood 56
Franklin Pierce 59, West Valley (Spokane Valley) 50
Mark Morris 69, Sequim 59
Prosser 88, Foster 66
WIAA Class 2B State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Liberty Bell 61, Adna 41
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 80, Napavine 65
Okanogan 87, Toledo 54
Tri-Cities 64, Lake Roosevelt 33
WIAA Class 1A State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Chelan 69, Bear Creek School 51
King’s 67, Bellevue Christian 65
Meridian 65, Overlake School 52
Seton Catholic College Preparatory 68, Cashmere 61
WIAA Class 1B State Playoffs=
Loser Out=
Moses Lake Christian Academy 57, Muckleshoot 47
Neah Bay 58, Garfield-Palouse 47
Ocosta 48, Wellpinit 38
Tulalip Heritage 70, Summit 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.