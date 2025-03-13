WBO orders Oleksandr Usyk to defend title against Joseph Parker

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the WBO to start negotiations for a title…

Usyk defended his WBO, WBC and WBA belts in a unanimous decision over Tyson Fury in December, and Dubois holds the IBF title.

The 38-year-old Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round of their 2023 title fight, and British media reported this week that a rematch was in the works possibly at Wembley Stadium.

But the WBO has directed Usyk and Parker’s teams to start negotiations. If they don’t reach terms in 30 days, the sanctioning body said it will call for purse bids.

The 27-year-old Dubois was set to fight Parker in Saudi Arabia last month but withdrew citing an illness.

Parker then beat Dubois’ last-minute replacement, Martin Bakole, in a second-round stoppage victory.

Last May, Usyk became the world’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years when he beat Fury in their first bout.

Usyk later vacated the IBF belt and Dubois was elevated to champion.

The 33-year-old Parker is a former WBO champion. The New Zealander won the belt in December 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz and lost it to Anthony Joshua 15 months later.

