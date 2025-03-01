Warriors’ Jimmy Butler sits out against the 76ers because of back spasms

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler sat out the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night because…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler sat out the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night because of back spasms.

Acquired from Miami on, Feb. 6, Butler was injured in Golden State’s 121-115 victory at Orlando on Thursday night. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that he didn’t even realize Butler had been injured in a collision with Magic center Wendell Carter.

“When I heard he was questionable this morning, our training staff said he took a knock from Carter at some point in the game,” Kerr said.

When asked if Butler’s injury was a “long term” one, Kerr was guarded. “I hope not and I don’t think so, but you never know what these things. But it’s just day to day for now.”

The 35-year-old Butler has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 assists in eight games for the Warriors.

