Vissel Kobe continues Japan’s strong showing as Saudi teams stumble in race for Asian soccer glory

Vissel Kobe defeated South Korea’s Gwangju FC 2-0 Wednesday to continue Japan’s strong showing in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite’s second round.

Vissel’s victory followed Yokohama F.Marinos’ 1-0 win at Shanghai Port while only Kawasaki Frontale prevented the J.League from making it three out of three with a 1-0 loss at Shanghai Shenhua.

The second legs take place next week with the winners advancing to the quarterfinal stage, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. Following mixed results from Saudi Arabian clubs, it remains to be seen if all three teams from that country make it through.

After Al-Nassr, playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, was held to a 0-0 draw at Esteghlal of Iran earlier in the week, Riyadh rival Al-Hilal lost 1-0 to Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Hilal, going for a record fifth win in the competition, fell to a first half strike from Flamarion.

Saudi Arabia’s third representative, Al-Ahli won 3-1 at Al-Rayyan of Qatar. First half goals from Galeno and Riyad Mahrez put the Jeddah club ahead and while Roger Guedes pulled one back after the break, a late strike from Firas Al-Buraikan gave Al-Ahli a clear advantage going into the second leg.

Elsewhere Buriram United of Thailand drew 0-0 with Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim while the game between Al-Sadd of Qatar and Dubai club Al-Wasl ended 1-1.

The final will be held in Jeddah on May 4.

