Virginia extends team lead at NCAA swimming and diving championships with titles from Walsh sisters

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh each won an individual title, and the sisters helped Virginia dominate the 400-yard medley relay on Friday night in the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Gretchen Walsh picked up her second individual title of the championship in an American, NCAA and US Open record time of 46.97, beating Olympic champion Torri Huske by almost two seconds in the 100 butterfly. She is the first woman ever to break 47 seconds in the event.

Alex Walsh won a fifth different individual event in her career after securing the 100 breaststroke. Only one other swimmer, Tracy Caulkins, has accomplished that feat. It was Alex Walsh’s ninth individual national championship.

Virginia’s Claire Curzan edged Florida’s Bella Sims by one-tenth of a second to win the 100 backstroke in a time of 49.11.

The Cavaliers lead the team leaderboard with 383 points. Stanford is second at 292 and Texas third with 288.

Stanford dominated the 400 IM, securing first and third place. Sophomore Caroline Bricker blew by Florida’s Emma Weyant in a time of 3:57.36 for her first national individual title and Lucy Bell had a career-best finish of 4:00.24.

Indiana senior Anna Peplowski won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.50, with fellow Big Ten swimmers Minna Abraham (USC) and Stephanie Balduccini (Michigan) finishing second and third. Peplowski was the runner-up in the event last year.

Texas freshman Alejandra Estudillo Torres won the three-meter dive.

The four-day meet at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center concludes on Saturday.

