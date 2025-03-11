Vilardi scores tiebreaking goal in 2nd period, Hellebuyck gets 38th win as Jets beat Rangers 2-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for his 38th win of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored and Cole Perfetti had two assists to help Winnipeg get its third win in four games.

Mika Zibanejad scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves. The Rangers have lost four straight (0-2-2) after winning four of five.

Namestnikov opened the scoring 5:18 into the first period, snapping an eight-game point drought with his 11th goal of the season.

Zibanejad cashed in on the Rangers’ first power play of the game, scoring his 15th. It was Zibanejad’s 106th power-play goal with New York, which tied Brian Leetch for fourth-most in franchise history.

With Matt Rempe in the box for goaltender interference in the second period, the Jets’ top power-play unit went to work. Vilardi pounded home his 27th of the season at 5:06.

Shesterkin turned aside everything else he faced the rest of the night, including breakaway chances by Namestnikov and Adam Lowry in the second period.

Dylan DeMelo thought he had his fourth of the season 5:06 into the third period, but after video review it was ruled that Morgan Barron interfered with Shesterkin, and the goal was taken off the board.

New York pulled Shesterkin with over two minutes left in the third period, but couldn’t get a tying goal.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York has its longest losing streak since losing four straight in regulation Dec. 22-30. The Rangers are now tied with Boston, two points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Jets: League-best Winnipeg increased its lead over Dallas to eight points atop the Central Division.

Key moment

Peter Laviolette’s successful coach’s challenge for goaltender interference at 5:06 of the third period negated a goal by DeMelo.

Key stat

Hellebuyck allowed one goal or fewer for the 20th time this season.

Up next

Rangers play at Minnesota on Thursday, and Jets host Dallas on Friday.

