Veteran Alizé Cornet to resume tennis career next month, less than a year after retiring

PARIS (AP) — Less than a year after ending her tennis career, veteran Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet is making a comeback.…

PARIS (AP) — Less than a year after ending her tennis career, veteran Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet is making a comeback.

Cornet said in a statement relayed by Rouen tournament organizers on Monday that she will be playing at the indoor clay-court event next month.

“You thought you’d got rid of me, but it’s not quite the case yet,” said Cornet, who added that she had resumed training two months ago.

Cornet retired last year after a 6-2, 6-1 loss to No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round of the French Open.

The 35-year-old Cornet has been granted a spot in the main draw at Rouen through a wild card, organizers of the WTA 250 tournament said. The event runs from April 14-20.

Cornet reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in 2009. She holds the women’s record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played at 69, a streak that ran from the 2007 Australian Open to the 2024 French Open.

Her career highlights include defeating No. 1 Serena Williams in the third round at Wimbledon in 2014 and one major quarterfinal appearance, at the Australian Open in 2022.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.