Vassell scores 25 as Spurs rout slumping Raptors 123-89 for third straight win, fifth in seven

TORONTO (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 25 points, Julian Champagnie had 20 and the San Antonio Spurs won their third straight game by routing the Toronto Raptors 123-89 on Sunday.

Stephon Castle scored 15 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 13 for the Spurs. San Antonio led by as many as 38 points and won for the fifth time in seven.

Scottie Barnes scored 22 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and Jamal Shead added 17 as the Raptors lost their fourth straight.

Barrett, Toronto’s leading scorer, returned after missing the previous three games, but regulars Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl both sat for rest. The Raptors also played without reserve forward Chris Boucher (illness).

Barnes had six rebounds and six assists. According to the Raptors, he’s the 10th player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 rebounds, 1,000 assists and 200 blocks before his 24th birthday.

Singers Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige, and Mario all watched from separate courtside seats.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio snapped a three-game road losing streak and won away from home for the first time since March 1 at Memphis. The Spurs are 11-22 on the road.

Raptors: Coach Darko Rajakovic said Brandon Ingram (left ankle) is running and doing lateral movement drills but is not cleared for contact. Ingram has not played since being acquired from New Orleans on Feb. 6. He’ll be reevaluated in 10 days.

Key moment

Mamukelashvili’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter put San Antonio up 103-65, its biggest lead of the game.

Key stat

The Raptors had more turnovers (10) than made baskets (6) in the first. San Antonio’s 18 points off miscues in the quarter were more than Toronto’s 16 total points in the opening period.

Up next

Toronto visits Washington on Monday. San Antonio is at Detroit on Tuesday. ___

