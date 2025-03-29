Vanišová’s two late goals send Ottawa Charge past Boston Fleet for 2-1 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tereza Vanišová scored a pair of goals in a 32-second span with just 3 1/2 minutes…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tereza Vanišová scored a pair of goals in a 32-second span with just 3 1/2 minutes left and the Ottawa Charge stunned the Boston Fleet 2-1 on Saturday.

The win moves the Charge (10-11-1-4) into the fourth and final position for a playoff berth with four games left in the regular season.

Vanišová provided the go-ahead score with 3 minutes left poking in a loose puck at the net past Fleet (8-8-6-4) goalie Aerin Frankel who denied Ottawa for 56 minutes.

Vanišová knotted it at 1-1 off a Boston turnover in the Fleet end rifling a shot past Frankel with 3:32 left.

Vanišová leads Ottawa with 14 goals and has scored six in the last four games.

With a little more than four minutes left to play, Frankel turned away Gabbie Hughes with a sprawling kick save. Then, less than 15 seconds later, Frankel thwarted Danielle Serdachny with a glove save off a hard wrist shot.

Boston’s Susanna Tapani intercepted a pass in Ottawa’s end and scored unassisted on a wrister for the first goal of the game at the 8:25 mark of the first period. It was Tapani’s 11th goal of the season.

A scoreless second period proved to be a function of outstanding goaltending turned in by Frankel and Ottawa’s Gwenyth Philips who were previously teammates at Northeastern University.

Boston lost for just second time this season (7-2) after establishing a first-period lead.

It was Ottawa’s first win of the season against Boston in five attempts. Four of the five games have been decided by a single goal.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.