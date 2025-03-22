Vanišová’s hat trick sparks Charge in 5-2 win over Sirens; Roque delivers rare Michigan goal for NY

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tereza Vanišová scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the second and third quarters, leading…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tereza Vanišová scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the second and third quarters, leading the Ottawa Charge to a 5-2 victory over the New York Sirens on Saturday.

Vanišová’s hat trick overshadowed a historic goal by New York’s Abby Roque, who scored the first Michigan in PWHL history. Roque had control of the puck behind the net and wrapped a high shot to the post behind Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips. The shot, sometimes referred to as a high wrap was pulled off by Roque, who happens to be from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Roque’s shot, two minutes into the third period, drew the Sirens within 3-2. Vanišová had given Ottawa a 3-1 lead with two goals in the final five minutes of the second period. Nearly two minutes after Roque’s goal, Vanišová completed her hat trick for a 4-2 lead.

Ottawa’s Emily Clark wrapped up the scoring with a goal midway through the final period.

Philips had 34 saves for fifth-place Ottawa (9-1-4-10) and Corinne Schroeder stopped 26 for sixth-place New York (5-4-4-12).

The win keeps Ottawa’s slim playoff hopes alive, as they trail Minnesota by two points for fourth place.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.