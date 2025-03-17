USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 21 Texas A&M (10-9); No. 22 Troy (15-5). Others receiving votes: UC Irvine (14-5) 55; Troy (15-5)…

Dropped out: No. 21 Texas A&M (10-9); No. 22 Troy (15-5).

Others receiving votes: UC Irvine (14-5) 55; Troy (15-5) 38; Arizona (15-4) 37; UCLA (16-4) 30; Georgia Tech (16-4) 29; Kansas (17-3) 23; Kentucky (14-4) 19; Hawaii (14-5) 11; Western Kentucky (19-1) 10; Arizona State (14-6) 7; Florida Atlantic (17-3) 7; Kansas State (12-7) 7; Oklahoma State (9-8) 7; Central Florida (15-4) 6; Richmond (18-2) 5; Purdue (17-2) 2; Texas A&M (10-9) 2; Southeastern Louisiana (16-3) 1; Texas-Rio Grande Valley (14-3) 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.