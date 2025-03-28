Live Radio
UFL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2025, 11:09 PM

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 1

Friday, March 28

St. Louis 31, Houston 6

Saturday, March 29

San Antonio at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Michigan at Memphis, noon

Birmingham at DC, 3 p.m.

Week 2

Friday, April 4

Birmingham at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Memphis at DC, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

Houston at Arlington, noon

San Antonio at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

