UFL Glance

All Times EDT USFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0…

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 .000 0 0

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Arlington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Antonio 0 0 0 .000 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday, March 27

No games scheduled.

Friday, March 28

St. Louis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

San Antonio at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Michigan at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at DC, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Birmingham at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.