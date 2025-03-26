UFL Glance

All Times EDT
USFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
XFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arlington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|DC
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Wednesday, March 26
No games scheduled.
Friday, March 28
St. Louis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 29
San Antonio at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 30
Michigan at Memphis, 12 p.m.
Birmingham at DC, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 4
Birmingham at Michigan, 8 p.m.
