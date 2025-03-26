Live Radio
Home » Sports » UFL Glance

UFL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

USFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Memphis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 .000 0 0

XFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Arlington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Antonio 0 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Wednesday, March 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, March 28

St. Louis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

San Antonio at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Michigan at Memphis, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at DC, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 4

Birmingham at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up