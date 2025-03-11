Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney to lead England squad at Soccer Aid 2025

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney will coach an…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney will coach an England squad made up of athletes and celebrities for Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford.

UNICEF says the charity match pitting England against a World XI will take place on June 15 at United’s home stadium.

Former England Women players Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, singer Tom Grennan, Olympic great Mo Farah, ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart and former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci are among those who have confirmed their commitment to the event created by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006.

Former United players Gary Neville and Paul Scholes will also be back at Old Trafford alongside ex-England international Rooney, who will take on a player-manager role.

UNICEF says it has raised more than £106 million ($137 million) for children worldwide since the first game. The money raised helps it deliver crucial programs providing food, healthcare, safe spaces and crisis support to young people in need.

“The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight,” said Fury. “Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year, and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”

