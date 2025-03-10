Tyrese Haliburton misses 3rd game in row for Indiana Pacers because of hip issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed his third game in a row Monday night because of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed his third game in a row Monday night because of a left hip flexor strain.

The two-time All-Star sat out at Chicago after also missing back-to-back games against Atlanta on Thursday and Saturday. He had missed only one of Indiana’s first 60 games before that.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said before the latest game that Haliburton was getting closer, but wasn’t ready to play yet. Carlisle had said last week that the fifth-year pro was day-to-day.

Haliburton hasn’t played since scoring 28 points and having 15 assists in a 115-102 win over Houston last Tuesday night. He averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists in his 59 games this season, with 23.9 points and 12 assists a game in his seven games played since the All-Star break.

