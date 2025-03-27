Twins include Randy Dobnak in long relief role for his 1st opening day roster spot in 4 years

The Minnesota Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday with right-hander Randy Dobnak in a long relief role, the…

The Minnesota Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday with right-hander Randy Dobnak in a long relief role, the first time in four years he broke camp with the major league club.

The Twins added Dobnak to the 40-man roster after returning Rule 5 draft pick Eiberson Castellano to Philadelphia, prior to their opener in St. Louis. Injuries to relievers Brock Stewart (hamstring) and Michael Tonkin (shoulder) landed them on the 15-day injured list to start the season and opened a bullpen spot for Dobnak, who developed a cult following with his improbable path to the major leagues and bespectacled-and-bearded look.

Third baseman Royce Lewis (hamstring) and second baseman Brooks Lee (back) were also placed on the 10-day injured list, injuries that opened spots for infielder Mickey Gasper and outfielder Dashawn Keirsey Jr. for their first opening day roster spots. Gasper was acquired in an offseason trade with Boston after making his major league debut with them last August.

The 30-year-old Dobnak is making $3 million this season in the last guaranteed year on a contract he signed a few days before the 2021 opener. After going undrafted out of an NCAA Division II program, Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, Dobnak was pitching in obscurity in an independent league in Michigan when a Twins scout discovered him. To make ends meet along his way up the ladder, Dobnak was a ride-share driver for Uber during his spare time.

He debuted for the Twins in 2019 and wound up starting a game in the AL Division Series in New York later that year, but a rare ligament injury in the middle finger of his throwing hand derailed his career in 2021. He spent 2023 and 2024 in Triple-A before returning to the Twins last summer for his first major league appearance in nearly three years.

Minnesota’s initial bullpen also includes Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands, Jorge Alcala, Danny Coulombe, Louie Varland and Justin Topa, behind Pablo López, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson in the rotation.

Gasper and Keirsey joined backup catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Edouard Julien on the bench. The Twins had Matt Wallner in right field, Carlos Correa at shortstop, Byron Buxton in center field, Trevor Larnach as the designated hitter, Ryan Jeffers at catcher, Ty France at first base, Willi Castro at second base, Jose Miranda at third base and Harrison Bader in left field for the opener on Thursday with López pitching against the Cardinals.

