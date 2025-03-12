Travis Jankowski opts out of Cubs deal to sign minor league contract with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Travis Jankowski agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Travis Jankowski agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday after opting out a minor league deal with the Cubs.

Jankowksi signed with the Cubs on Feb. 24 after spending the past two seasons in Texas, where he won a World Series with the Rangers in 2023 as their fourth outfielder. He hit .231 with three RBIs in 13 at-bats over seven spring training games, then was reassigned to minor league camp on Sunday.

The 33-year-old hit .263 with 30 RBIs in 2023 and gave the Rangers some solid defense in the outfield during their World Series run, but his average dropped to .200 with 12 RBIs in 104 games last season.

Jankowski has a .236 average with 11 homers and 96 RBIs over 10 seasons with San Diego (2015-19), Cincinnati (2020), Philadelphia (2021), the New York Mets (2022), Seattle (2022) and Texas.

