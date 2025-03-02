Traore leads No. 25 BYU to a 77-56 rout of West Virginia

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season off the bench, Egor Demin had 15 points and six rebounds and No. 25 BYU dominated West Virgina 77-56 on Saturday night.

Richie Saunders added 13 points for the Cougars (21-8, 12-6 Big 12), who have won six straight.

Javon Small scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (17-12, 8-10). Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry each added seven points.

Takeaways

West Virginia: The Mountaineers never got much going against BYU, shooting just 33% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

BYU: The Cougars scored 52 points in the second half after having only 25 in the first half.

Key moment

Demin, Dallin Hall and Trey Stewart made consecutive 3-pointers to put the Cougars ahead 61-37 with 8:21 remaining in the second half.

Key stat

BYU shot 0 for 4 from 3-point range in the first half, but went 5 of 11 in the second half. The Cougars also consistently got the ball inside with 46 points in the paint.

Up next

BYU will go on the road to take on Iowa State on Tuesday. West Virginia plays at Utah on Wednesday.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.