Trae Young makes all 21 free throws and scores 35 points in Hawks’ 123-110 win over Hornets

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young made all of his 21 free throws and scored 35 points to lead the Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young made all of his 21 free throws and scored 35 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their fourth straight victory, 123-110 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Young became the sixth player in NBA history to make 21 or more free throws without a miss, and he also had 12 assists on a poor shooting night from the field. He was 7 of 20 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks are seventh in the Eastern Conference and moved within five games of idle sixth-place Detroit as they seek to avoid the play-in tournament.

Miles Bridges had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball added 25 points and nine assists for the Hornets, who are second-to-last in the East. DaQuan Jeffries contributed 20 points and Mark Williams had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Takeaways

Hornets: Lottery-bound Charlotte entered having won two straight after a nine-game skid.

Hawks: Caris LeVert scored 15 points, Georges Niang had 12, Vit Krejci 11 and Terance Mann 10 on a strong night for Atlanta’s second unit.

Key moment

Onyeka Okongwu made a layup for the Hawks with 10.6 seconds left before halftime for a 52-49 lead. That basket ended up as the start of a 13-0 run that included a jumper by Young and 3-pointers by Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye. Young went on to score 17 points in the third quarter.

Key stat

Atlanta’s bench outscored Charlotte’s 57-18.

Up next

Hornets: At San Antonio on Friday night.

Hawks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.