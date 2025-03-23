Toronto edges Montreal 2-1 to prevent Victoire from clinching PWHL playoff berth

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored in the second period to lift the Toronto Sceptres past Montreal 2-1 on…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored in the second period to lift the Toronto Sceptres past Montreal 2-1 on Sunday and prevent the Victoire from clinching a playoff berth.

Spooner scored her third goal of the PWHL season just over 12 minutes into the second to help Toronto (11-2-5-7) to a second straight win. Jesse Compher also scored in the second.

Kristin Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Sceptres as she won her eighth game of the season. Toronto has yet to lose in regulation this month and improved to 3-0-1-0 in March.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her league-leading 15th goal of the season late in the third for Montreal (10-6-3-6). The Victoire lost its third straight game but just the first in regulation since a 4-1 defeat to the Sceptres on March 6.

Elaine Chuli stopped 18 shots for the Victoire. She started in place of Ann-Renée Desbiens, who suffered a left knee injury in Montreal’s 3-2 shootout loss in Boston against the Fleet on Tuesday. Desbiens leads the PWHL in wins (13), goals-against average (1.85) and save percentage (.932).

The Victoire remains in first place in the PWHL standings, three points ahead of Toronto with five games remaining for each team.

Sarah Nurse returned to the Sceptres’ lineup after she was activated from long-term injured reserve before the game. She collected an assist and had two shots on goal in 13 minutes, 55 seconds of ice time. The 30-year-old had missed Toronto’s last nine games with a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Victoire: Despite outshooting Toronto 17-8 in the second and directing 22 shots on goal, Montreal trailed 2-0 at the end of the period. It marked the third straight game the team has trailed.

Sceptres: Toronto killed off four of five Montreal power-play opportunities during the game. Across the six-game season series, the Sceptres killed off 21 of 22 Victoire power-play opportunities.

Key moment

After a scoreless first, the Sceptres wasted little time getting on the scoreboard to start the second. Captain Blayre Turnbull found linemate Compher in the slot and Compher fired a shot past Chuli 52 seconds into the period.

Key stat

Compher’s second-period goal was her fifth in six games against the Victoire this season. Six of Compher’s 10 career PWHL goals have been scored against Montreal.

Up next

Victoire: Visit Minnesota Frost on Wednesday.

Sceptres: Visit Boston Fleet on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.