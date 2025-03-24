Tomas Hertl scores team-high 31st goal as Golden Knights down Lightning 4-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored again and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored again and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Sunday.

Hertl continued his hot streak one night after netting his second hat trick this season, as he scored his team-high 31st goal midway through the first period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Nic Roy opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season midway through the first while Jack Eichel scored his 24th to give the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead. Nic Hague added an empty-netter for Vegas while Ilya Samsonov made 35 saves in his 199th career game.

Nick Paul and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

KINGS 7, BRUINS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored for the seventh straight home game, and Los Angeles beat Boston to set a franchise record with their 14th straight home game without a regulation loss.

Anze Kopitar, Warren Foegele, Andrei Kuzmenko, Drew Doughty, Tanner Jeannot and Samuel Helenius also scored, and the Kings have won six in a row on home ice. Darcy Kuemper made 11 saves as he improved to 13-0-1 in his past 14 home starts.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored, Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves, and the Bruins have dropped six straight as their postseason hopes continue to dwindle.

Los Angeles started off flat-footed, allowing a goal 19 seconds into the game, but took charge for good in the second period with goals from Doughty and Kuzmenko.

The Kings are 25-3-4 at home, including their current run of 11 victories and three overtime defeats, and need two wins from their final nine contests to set a new franchise record for victories on home ice in a season.

HURRICANES 5, ANAHEIM 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored three goals in the third period for his sixth career hat trick, and Carolina rebounded from their first loss in three weeks with a victory over Anaheim.

Hall scored a power-play goal early in the third and added two more goals 49 seconds apart late in the period, putting his third into an empty net. The hat trick was the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s second of the season, but also just his second since 2013.

One night after their lengthy eight-game winning streak emphatically ended in Los Angeles, the Canes rebounded to finish 3-1-0 on their California road trip. Mark Jankowski scored his sixth goal in seven games with Carolina, and Jordan Martinook also scored.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves against his former team for the Canes.

Trevor Zegras scored with 3:23 left to trim Anaheim’s deficit to 3-2 before Hall wrapped it up.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout round while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all three attempts as Florida beats Pittsburgh.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, giving him 35 goals on the season, and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers.

Coming off a 2-4 road trip, ending with Saturday’s 6-3 loss at league-point leader Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have won 11 of their last 12 at home.

Bryan Rust had two goals and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby assisted on both of Rust’s goals, increasing his points streak to seven games.

Rust scored twice in a five-minute span late in the first period to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 and erase an early deficit when Reinhart scored his first goal at 11:25.

The teams traded power play goals in the second period. Malkin’s blast from the left circle gave the Penguins a two-goal advantage before Reinhart narrowed the deficit with a wrist shot between the pads of Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

BLUES 4, PREDATORS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his 30th goal of the season, and Robert Thomas had three assists to help St. Louis beat Nashville for their sixth straight win.

Brayden Schenn, Alexandre Texier and Justin Faulk also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues who now hold a four-point lead over Calgary for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Filip Forsberg scored, and Justus Annunen made 14 saves for Nashville, which has lost five of its last six games.

Faulk’s fourth goal of the season put St. Louis ahead 3-1 10:30 into the third period.

Forsberg scored his 28th goal of the season on a power play 1:04 into the second period to cut Nashville’s deficit to 2-1.

Texier scored his first goal since Feb. 5 on a power play to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead with 3:03 remaining in the first period.

Kyrou scored 12:13 into the first period to put St. Louis on top 1-0. Kyrou has scored 30 goals for the third consecutive season.

BLACKHAWKS 7, FLYERS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato scored twice, Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist as Chicago beats Philadelphia.

Donato collected his 24th and 25th goals of the season, beating Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov on slot deflections in the second and third periods to extend his career-high in goal scoring.

Bedard’s wrist shot with 1:48 left in the first period was his 20th goal of the season, and tied the game 3-3 after goals by Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim and Bobby Brink had erased Chicago’s early 2-1 lead.

Jamie Drysdale and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia.

Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots and snapped a four-game personal losing streak.

Fedotov, pulled after allowing two goals on his first three shots Saturday in Dallas, went the distance and stopped 22 shots.

SABRES 5, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan McLeod had a goal and three assists and James Reimer made 33 saves to lead Buffalo to a victory over Western Conference-leading Winnipeg.

J.J. Peterka, Rasmus Dahlin, Tyson Kozak and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres (27-36-6). Jacob Bernard-Docker had two assists for Buffalo, the last-place team in the Eastern Conference coming off a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets (48-19-4) in the opener of a four-game homestand. Logan Stanley had two assists. Backup goalie Eric Comrie made 12 saves in his 18th start of the season (8-9-1) for Winnipeg.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.