ATLANTA (AP) — TNT Sports will televise 24 of 63 Club World Cup matches on TNT, TBS and truTV under an agreement with the streaming platform DAZN announced Wednesday.

DAZN obtained world-wide rights from FIFA in a deal announced in December. TNT Sports is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

FIFA’s expanded 32-team tournament will be played in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13.

FIFA decided the clubs will have priority for players over national teams; the CONCACAF Gold Cup is scheduled for June 14 to July 6.

Warner Bros. Discovery is in the third year of an eight-year agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for U.S. rights to games of the U.S. men’s, women’s and youth national teams that are controlled by the USSF.

