Tkachuk, Amadio pace Senators in 5-2 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 24 seconds into the game, Michael Amadio scored the go-ahead goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk scored on the opening shift of the game, one-timing a pass from former Flyer Claude Giroux past Ivan Fedotov for his 27th of the season and the 400th point of his NHL career.

The teams traded goals until Amadio put the Senators ahead for good with a wrist shot at 15:01 of the second period.

Tyler Kleven, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight game and have registered at least one point in all five games played in March, which has allowed them to surge into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Jamie Drysdale and Rodrigo Abols scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight game — all at home.

Anton Forsberg had 20 saves for the Senators and Fedotov finished with 19.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa continually tried to beat the Flyers with stretch passes and it resulted in numerous breakaway chances, however, none of Ottawa’s goals were scored in this manner as Fedotov stopped each breakaway attempt.

Flyers: Drysdale and Cam York were active in the offensive zone, whether it was pinching along the wall or driving the net from their defensive positions. Their aggressive play led to Drysdale’s goal and a primary assist for York on Abols’ goal.

Key moment

Amadio’s goal was a simple shot from the side boards. Fedotov had a clean look at it, but appeared surprised that it stayed along the ice and found its way between his pads.

Key stat

Cozens has a point in four straight games since joining the Senators after a trade with Buffalo prior to the deadline last week.

Up Next

The Senators host Boston on Thursday night.

Philadelphia continues it’s season-long seven-game homestand against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

