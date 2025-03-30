Tiernan gets 1st career goal in 2-1 Angel City win over the Reign

Rookie Riley Tiernan scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and Angel City defeated the visiting Seattle Reign 2-1…

Rookie Riley Tiernan scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and Angel City defeated the visiting Seattle Reign 2-1 on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Racing Louisville won at Chicago 1-0 after a two-hour weather delay in the day’s earlier game.

Alyssa Thompson scored for Angel City in the eighth minute with a hard strike from the top of the box. She yelled in celebration before she was embraced by her sister Gisele Thompson, a defender on the team.

It was Alyssa Thompson’s second goal of the season.

The Reign pulled even some four minutes later when Ji So-Yun converted on a penalty.

Tiernan’s goal came on a header in the 63th minute. It was her first professional goal. She’s the third rookie to score in the league this year.

“Probably the highlight of my life, to be honest,” Tiernan said with a smile after the game.

Gisele Thompson was subbed out of game in the 74th minute with an injury.

Second-half sub Christen Press appeared to score a third goal for Angel City in the final moments of stoppage time but it was offside.

U.S. women’s national team coach Emma Hayes was among those in the stands at the game at BMO Stadium.

Weathering the Storm

Emma Sears scored the lone goal from distance for Racing Louisville after the long delay at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. It was Louisville’s first win of the season.

“I think just as a group what we’ve realized is in any capacity that we can help create an environment where it becomes a part of our process to be adaptable to whatever we are presented with, we have found that the group’s response to it has been fantastic,” coach Bev Yanez said of her team’s reaction to the delay.

Chicago has not won a match in its three games of the year, struggling without national team star Mallory Swanson, who has not played this season for personal reasons.

Sears sent the ball over the outstretched arms of Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Racing goalkeeper Katie Lund made three saves for her first shutout this year.

The NWSL has next week off because of the international break. League play returns on April 12.

