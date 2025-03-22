Thorns play to a 1-1 draw with Angel City

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reilyn Turner’s goal pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 tie with Angel City in the…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reilyn Turner’s goal pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 tie with Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

Kennedy Fuller scored in the ninth minute to give Angel City the early lead. But Turner scored her first regular season NWSL, tapping in a bouncing corner in the 30th to pull the Thorns even in their home opener.

Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson jumped to push Hina Sugita’s strike from distance up and over the crossbar in the 83rd minute.

The Thorns were routed 4-1 in their season opener last weekend at the Kansas City Current.

Portland is missing its biggest playmaker, Olympian Sophia Wilson, who is on maternity leave. Wilson, whose maiden name is Smith, was married in the offseason and took her husband’s name.

Angel City played to a 1-1 draw at home against San Diego in their opener last weekend. The team is without forward Sydney Leroux, who announced that she is taking time off to focus on her mental health.

Angel City defender Sarah Gorden reached 10,000 career regular season minutes during the match.

