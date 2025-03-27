Texas takes lead on Day 2 at NCAA swimming and diving championships with titles from Maurer, Kos

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Rex Maurer won the first race of Day 2 at the NCAA men’s swimming and…

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Rex Maurer won the first race of Day 2 at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships and his Texas teammate Hubert Kos took the second event as the Longhorns ended Thursday night in first place with 190 points.

Maurer took the 500-yard freestyle in 4:05.35 ahead of teammate Luke Hobson to clinch a 1-2 finish for Texas, which made a big jump atop the team standings.

Kos, an Olympic gold medalist, held off a late surge by Cal’s Destin Lasco in the 200 individual medley with a personal-best time of 1:37.91. It was the same time Lasco won the event last season at the national championships.

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks became a two-time champion in the 50 freestyle when he finished in 17.91. It was his fifth performance under 18 seconds in the event. His teammate Guilherme Caribe finished third.

Crooks also broke a program record with a 17.82 leadoff split in the 200 freestyle relay to help the Vols win in a meet record 1:12.84. Florida, which was seeking a four-peat in the event, finished third.

Indiana senior Quentin Henninger won the 1-meter diving for his first career NCAA title. Stanford’s Jack Ryan captured second for his highest NCAA finish.

California is second in the team standings with 159.5 points and Indiana third at 146.

The four-day event continues on Friday with six swimming titles and one diving at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

