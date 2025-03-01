Tai Baribo nets hat trick as Union cruise to 4-1 victory over Cincinnati

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tai Baribo scored twice in the first half before finishing off a hat trick in the…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Tai Baribo scored twice in the first half before finishing off a hat trick in the second and Philadelphia rolled to a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night, giving the Union two victories to begin a season for the first time in club history.

Philadelphia jumped in front in the 6th minute of its home opener on Baribo’s third goal of the season. Defender Kai Wagner notched his third assist and Quinn Sullivan snagged his second. Baribo has 12 career goals in 20 starts and 28 appearances.

Baribo thought he had his second goal waived off in the 30th minute after Dániel Gazdag was caught offside, but the call was overturned on video review.

Baribo scored in the 52nd minute for his second career hat trick. He also scored three times in a 5-1 victory over the New England Revolution last season. Gazdag was credited with his first two assists of the campaign on the final two goals.

Newcomer Evander da Silva Ferreira netted his first goal for Cincinnati (1-1-0), scoring unassisted to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute. Evander had 24 goals and 24 assists in two previous seasons with the Portland Timbers.

Bruno Damiani, a 22-year-pld forward, completed the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time with his first career goal in his league debut. Damiani came on in the second half and played 21 minutes. Sullivan added another assist.

Andre Blake, in his 12th season with the Union, totaled one save. Philadelphia has scored a league-high eight goals under first-year manager Bradley Carnell. The Union beat Orlando City to begin the season after losing to the club twice last season under long-time manager Jim Curtain.

Roman Celentano stopped three shots for Cincinnati.

The Union travel to play the New England Revolution on Saturday, while Cincinnati hosts Toronto FC.

