Switzerland debutant Alvyn Sanches has season-ending injury likely delaying transfer from Lausanne

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland midfielder Alvyn Sanches will be sidelined for several months after being hurt less than 30 minutes into his international debut, his club Lausanne-Sport said Sunday.

The long-term injury for the 22-year-old Sanches will likely stop an expected high-profile transfer in the summer offseason.

Sanches injured a knee in a tackle deep into stoppage time of Switzerland’s 1-1 draw in a friendly at Northern Ireland on Friday.

Lausanne confirmed Sunday its star player has ruptured an ACL.

Sanches got his Swiss national-team call in a breakout season having played in all 28 Swiss Super League games for Lausanne, scoring 12 goals.

The France-born player with Portuguese family ties had been widely linked to a move from Switzerland after the season.

