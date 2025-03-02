Sunday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 3= Groveport-Madison 57, Hayes 52 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 74, Lancaster 19…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Groveport-Madison 57, Hayes 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 74, Lancaster 19

Division II=

Region 6=

New Albany 57, Cols. Northland 39

Division III=

Region 11=

Steubenville 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52

Division IV=

Region 14=

Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Bloom-Carroll 54

Region 15=

Caledonia River Valley 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 30

Division VI=

Region 23=

Beaver Eastern 59, Lucasville Valley 40

Seaman N. Adams 65, Peebles 45

Division VII=

Region 27=

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Manchester 30

S. Webster 59, Leesburg Fairfield 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.