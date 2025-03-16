PSG moves closer to record-extending 13th French league title with 3-1 win against Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain concluded a perfect week on Sunday to move a step closer to a record-extending 13th…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain concluded a perfect week on Sunday to move a step closer to a record-extending 13th French league title.

PSG beat second-placed Marseille 3-1 to extend its lead at the top to 19 points with just eight rounds remaining. The victory over its bitter rival in the biggest game of French soccer came five days after PSG ousted Liverpool from the Champions League.

Known as “Le Classique,” the game between PSG and Marseille became popular during the 1990s when Marseille dominated. But the southern club — the only French team to win the Champions League back in 1993 — has fallen well behind since PSG was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. Sunday’s win extended PSG’s unbeaten run against Marseille to nine league matches.

Still unbeaten in the league this season, PSG was in control and took the lead in the 17th minute. Ousmane Dembélé ran behind the back of the defense after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cleverly deflected the ball for Fabian Ruiz, who set up the France forward. Dembélé then skipped past Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and scored his 21st league goal of the season in an open goal.

Dembélé has been unstoppable since the turn of the year, notching 22 goals in all competitions for PSG so far in 2025, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Dembélé also scored PSG’s goal when it won 1-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals following a penalty shootout.

Marseille stayed calm at the Parc des Princes after conceding, keeping a high pressing that resulted in a few dangerous first-half chances and corners.

But PSG made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute after Ruiz was expertly picked up by Achraf Hakimi and made the most of a lapse in the Marseille defense before crossing the ball for Nuno Mendes, who slotted the ball home.

Marseille pulled one back after the interval when a poor back pass from Nuno Mendes was intercepted by Marseille captain Adrien Rabiot, who cut the ball back for Amine Gouiri to conclude the move.

Dembélé later hit the post before Rulli stopped an effort from Warren Zaïre-Emery with his head. Marseille’s hopes of a comeback vanished for good in the 76th minute when Pol Lirola beat his own ‘keeper as he tried to clear a dangerous cross from Hakimi.

Game abandoned in Montpellier

The match between bottom side Montpellier and fellow struggler Saint-Etienne was abandoned after a fire broke out in a stand due to flares thrown by home fans. Montpellier was trailing 2-0 after Lucas Stassin scored twice for the visitors when the match was stopped by referee Francois Letexier.

Television footage showed black smoke coming from the fire. Players from both teams were sent back to their locker rooms and some Montpellier fans trashed seats in the stands. The fire was extinguished but the game did not start again for security reasons, with Montpellier potentially now facing a heavy penalty.

In a season marking the club’s 50th anniversary, Montpellier sits rock bottom in the French league standings. Saint-Etienne is just one spot above in 17th place.

Lyon subs shine

Substitutes Malick Fofana and Georges Mikautadze played key roles in helping Lyon to rally past Le Havre 4-2.

Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz last year, scored and provided two assists after coming on in the 77th minute. Fofana replaced Ernest Nuamah with 19 minutes remaining with Lyon trailing 2-1 and Mikautadze came on for Rayan Cherki six minutes later.

Fofana leveled the scoring in the 78th minute from Mikautadze’s assist with a left-footed angled shot, and the Georgia international then turned finisher after Le Havre defenders failed to clear a corner soon after.

Thiago Almada added more luster to Lyon’s win with another goal in added time after another assist from Mikautadze.

Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette had put Lyon in front from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute. Another penalty from Abdoulaye Toure put Le Havre level before Josue Casimir scored on the stroke of halftime for the visitors.

Lyon moved to fifth place in the standings, just two points behind the last direct Champions League spot. Le Havre remained 16th in the relegation playoff spot.

Other results

Brest and Reims drew 0-0, and Strasbourg beat Toulouse 2-1.

