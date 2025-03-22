Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness extends contract to 2028

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness has extended his contract with the club by one year through 2028,…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness has extended his contract with the club by one year through 2028, rebuffing speculation he could leave for a rival.

The Bundesliga club said Saturday that Hoeness and his assistant, David Krecidlo, had both signed extensions to continue the work they started when they arrived at the club in April 2023.

Hoeness, who is the nephew of Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeness, has turned Stuttgart from a relegation candidate into one of Germany’s best teams in the near two years he’s been in charge.

“We want to and have to continue to give our all at every level of the club in order to be successful in the long term,” he told the club website. “That includes further developing and strengthening our team. We want to be able to play in European competition in the long term.”

Hoeness saved Stuttgart from relegation in 2023, then led it to second place in the Bundesliga last season. Stuttgart played in the Champions League this season and is currently 10th in the Bundesliga with eight rounds of the season remaining. Stuttgart faces Leipzig at home in the German Cup semifinals on April 2.

Leipzig was reportedly targeting Hoeness as a possible successor to Marco Rose as coach. Hoeness was linked with Bayern Munich last season.

