Stephen Curry returns from 2-game absence to the Warriors’ lineup against the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry was back in Golden State’s lineup and his 23 points helped the Warriors end a two-game skid with a 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

“He looked great. He was moving really well, took care of the ball,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He looked like himself and I think the week off did him a lot of good.”

Curry, who’s averaged about 24 points this season, had been sidelined by a left pelvic contusion that occurred during a victory over Toronto on March 20 in which Curry scored 17 points in 25 minutes.

“I didn’t break anything or have any bone damage. It’s mostly just a deep, serious contusion, Curry said. “I’ll feel it for a while, but I can play. I can’t make it worse — as long as I don’t land on it again.”

Golden State lost both games Curry missed, dropping to 7-5 when he doesn’t play.

Curry said the lingering discomfort from the injury affects “pretty much everything” he does, but he added, “it’s not at a level where I’m out there worried about it.”

Curry officially was listed as available to play — and as a starter — less than an hour before tip-off in New Orleans. He played 34 minutes and made just 7 of 21 shots, but also hit five 3-pointers.

“A week off is great in one aspect because you’re rested, but the timing, the endurance of your regular minutes, that was a little bit of a challenge,” Curry said. “All in all, it was a great night. Obviously nice to get the win. … These are the games you have to win.”

The Warriors are now halfway through a six-game trip, with stops coming up at San Antonio on Sunday and Memphis on Tuesday before concluding Thursday against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The victory in New Orleans improved the Warriors to 42-31, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for sixth place in the Western Conference. The top six seeds in each conference bypass the play-in and advance straight to a first-round playoff series.

“Nobody wants to be in a play-in if you can control the outcome,” Curry said. “But, I think we’re past looking at the standings every night. It’s just: Win as many games as possible, worry about each night as best as you can.

“It is fun to go back to your phone, look at the around-the-league scores and see what’s going on, but you can’t obsess over that or put too much pressure on yourself,” Curry continued. “Just play basketball, develop good habits and hopefully that takes care of itself.”

