Stars score twice in a minute to beat Wild

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger shut out his home-state team stopping 32 shots, Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored 58 seconds apart late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Monday night.

Oettinger, who grew up about 20 miles south of the Twin Cities in Lakeville, Minnesota, is 7-0-2 in regular-season play against the Wild and has an eight-game home winning streak beginning in late January.

Johnston deflected a shot from the blue line by Thomas Harley for a power-play goal at 15:01 of the second. Duchene also scored through a screen, from the right circle at 15:59.

Mason Marchment added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild. Gustavsson allowed only two goals last week going 3-0-0 to be selected the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

BLUE JACKETS 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored in regulation and then got the only goal in the shootout, leading Columbus to a win against New York to end a six-game skid.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Pierre Engvall, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee scored for New York, which lost its second straight after a three-game win streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves.

In the second round of the shootout, Fantilli made a move to his backhand and beat Sorokin. Bo Horvat then missed high and wide left on his attempt in the third round.

CANUCKS 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in regulation and got the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and Vancouver beat New Jersey.

Pius Suter scored twice for Vancouver, which improved to 3-1 in shootouts this season. Thatcher Demko finished with 22 saves in his first start since a lower body injury on Feb. 8.

Timo Meier had two goals and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, and Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored in the first round of the shootout for Vancouver, and Jesper Bratt tied it for New Jersey in the second round. In the fourth round, Lekkerimaki fired a wrist shot past Markstrom for the win on his first career shootout attempt.

RED WINGS 5, UTAH 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alex Lyon made 16 saves in relief of injured starter Petr Mrazek, powering Detroit to a victory over Utah.

Lyon took over at goalie after Mrazek exited just 1:38 into the game with an apparent lower body injury. Dylan Guenther collided with Mrazek in the net at the tail end of a breakaway shot attempt. Mrazek limped off the ice after the play and went straight to the locker room.

Elmer Soderblom, Marco Kasper, Austin Watson, Alex DeBrincat and Tyler Motte all scored to help Detroit snap a six-game skid away from home.

Guenther reached 100 career points, scoring his 26th goal of the season for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made nine stops in his career-high 14th straight start.

