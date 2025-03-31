Torino strikes late to draw at Lazio, while Parma and Verona are goalless in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gvidas Gineitis scored with eight minutes left for Torino to draw at Lazio 1-1 in…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gvidas Gineitis scored with eight minutes left for Torino to draw at Lazio 1-1 in Serie A on Monday and extend its unbeaten run to five games.

Adam Marušić put the home side ahead with a stunning strike 12 minutes into the second half.

Lazio had a penalty award withdrawn after a video review 10 minutes later and it continued to create most of the chances.

But Lithuanian midfielder Gineitis side-footed home the equalizer and lifted Torino to within one point of the top half of Serie A. Paolo Vanoli’s men remain unbeaten since a Valentine’s Day defeat at Bologna.

Lazio, meanwhile, was seventh, equal on points with city rival Roma.

Verona draws with Parma

Earlier, Verona and Parma drew 0-0, a result that did not ease either side’s relegation worries.

Neither club was able to impose itself in a game of few chances. Daniel Mosquera came closest for Verona when his early header came back off the post.

With eight games left in the season, Parma was just three points above the drop zone. Verona was two places and four points above it and still not out of danger.

Parma’s last win was on Feb. 22.

Verona, meanwhile, missed a chance to record back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.