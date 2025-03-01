Stacey nets OT goal to lift PWHL-leading Victoire over Fleet 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Laura Stacey scored the winning goal 4:43 into overtime as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Boston Fleet…

MONTREAL (AP) — Laura Stacey scored the winning goal 4:43 into overtime as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Boston Fleet 3-2 in front of 17,324 fans at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Kati Tabin scored a pair of goals for Montreal, doubling her career goal output in 42 prior games with Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 15 shots to earn her 11th win of the season, tops among PWHL netminders.

The Victoire earned their second straight win and have now won eight of their past 10. Montreal remains atop the PWHL standings with 39 points, seven more than second-place Toronto, with two games in hand.

Amanda Pelkey, with her second goal in as many games, and Sidney Morin scored for Boston, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Aerin Frankel made 27 saves in a losing effort.

The Victoire welcomed forward Catherine Dubois back to the lineup. She had missed Montreal’s last four games with an upper-body injury suffered on Feb. 2 against New York.

Takeaways

Fleet: Boston failed to convert on its four power-play opportunities. The Fleet have scored at a 16.1% clip with the advantage, second-worst in the league.

Victoire: Montreal won for the second straight game despite trailing. The Victoire have seven come-from-behind wins this season.

Key moment

It took the Victoire 36 seconds to get on the board. Tabin accepted a feed from Jennifer Gardiner before firing a point shot that made its way through traffic past Frankel.

Key stat

Tabin’s goal 36 seconds in was the fastest goal to start a game in franchise history. It came almost two minutes quicker than Montreal’s previous best, scored by Dubois at 2:33 of the first period against the Minnesota Frost on Jan. 12.

Up next

The Victoire host the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday. The Fleet host the New York Sirens on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.