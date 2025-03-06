St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko is out for 6 weeks after injuring his left knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko is expected to miss the rest of the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after injuring his left knee in the team’s shootout victory at the Los Angeles Kings.

President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday that Parayko will undergo a scope on the injured knee and be evaluated in six weeks. The Blues play their final regular-season game two days short of the six-week mark.

Parayko, 31, plays more ice time than anyone else on the Blues, averaging nearly 24 minutes over 62 games and recording 35 points. His absence is a blow to their hopes of making the playoffs and comes after beating LA put them one point back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

St. Louis shored up some organizational goaltending depth on Thursday by signing Colten Ellis to a two-year, two-way contract extension. Ellis will make the league minimum $775,000 each of the next two seasons if he’s in the NHL and $175,000 in 2025-26 and $225,000 in the American Hockey League in ’26-27.

