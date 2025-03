Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 12 BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 12

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, Group A, Nassau, Bahamas

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: Bahamas vs. U.S., Group B, Nassau, Bahamas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Oakland at Louisville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Richmond vs. Davidson, First Round, Washington

Noon

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa St., Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. Rhode Island, First Round, Washington

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Providence, First Round, New York

4:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: La Salle vs. UMass, First Round, Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

6 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Ohio St., First Round, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Georgetown, First Round, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at American U., Championship

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big Ten Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Rutgers, First Round, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. Villanova, First Round, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Second Round, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. SMU, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Creators Classic: From TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Athletics, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Detroit

TRUTV — Buffalo at Detroit (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Utah

TRUTV — Anaheim at Utah (DataCast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Lille, Round of 16 – Leg 2

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Herediano at L.A. Galaxy, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press.