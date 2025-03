Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 25 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ACCN — East Carolina…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, March 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Chattanooga at Bradley, Quarterfinal

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: North Texas at Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive, Finals – Match 2

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive, Finals – Match 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Miami

TRUTV — Golden State at Miami (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Sacramento

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Sacramento (DataCast)

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Israel vs. Norway, Group I, Debrecen, Hungary

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Cuba, Leg 2, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Jamaica vs. St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Leg 2, Kingston, Jamaica

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. Belize, Leg 2, San Jose, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Honduras vs. Bermuda, Leg 2, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Quarterfinals; Miami-ATP Round of 16

