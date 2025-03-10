Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, March 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St. , First Round, Charlotte, N.C.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, Championship

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. McNeese St., Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Albany (NY) at Bryant, Semifinal

ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Athletics vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Indiana

TRUTV — Milwaukee at Indiana (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord at Inter Milan, Round of 16 – Leg 2

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Columbus, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Early Rounds

