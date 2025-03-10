Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 11

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, March 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St. , First Round, Charlotte, N.C.
CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington
ESPN — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, Championship
ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. McNeese St., Semifinal, Lake Charles, La.
9 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Albany (NY) at Bryant, Semifinal
ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boise, Idaho
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Athletics vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Indiana
TRUTV — Milwaukee at Indiana (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord at Inter Milan, Round of 16 – Leg 2
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Columbus, Round of 16 – Leg 2
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati at Tigres UANL, Round of 16 – Leg 2
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Round of 16; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Early Rounds
_____
