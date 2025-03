Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 1 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m. BTN — Louisville at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Louisville at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Presbyterian at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Mercer at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: DePaul vs. Cincinnati, First Round, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: UCF vs. Oregon St., First Round, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: North Texas vs. UC Irvine, Semifinal, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Villanova vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Chattanooga vs. Loyola of Chicago, Semifinal, Indianapolis

11 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Tulane vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Division I Tournament: TBD, Championship, Casper, Wyo.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, New York

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, New York

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Arizona at N.Y. Yankees

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Phoenix at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Denver

TRUTV — Minnesota at Denver (DataCast)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NBA G League Playoffs: Capital City at Salt Lake City, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Playoffs: NBA G League Playoffs: Valley at Santa Cruz, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen at Arminia Bielefeld, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC, Semifinal, Lille, France

9:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Club America, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

11:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at L.A. Galaxy, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

