Sports on TV for Thursday, March 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:35 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:35 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

3:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Sydney

BASEBALL

Midnight (Friday)

MLBN — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Germany vs. Brazil, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at UAB

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at MTSU

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charlotte at North Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. California, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Siena at Fairfield

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Hong Kong: First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China.

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Boston (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — New York at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — New York at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Jose at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Fenerbahce, Round of 16 – Leg 1

2 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Quadisiya

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Club at AS Roma, Round of 16 – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalier FC at Inter Miami CF, Round of 16 – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal – Leg 2 (Taped)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — League One: Salt Lake at Omaha

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.