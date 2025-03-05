Sports on TV for Thursday, March 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3:35 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane
3:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Sydney
BASEBALL
Midnight (Friday)
MLBN — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Germany vs. Brazil, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at UAB
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at MTSU
8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Iowa
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charlotte at North Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. California, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Siena at Fairfield
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf Hong Kong: First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China.
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
TRUTV — Philadelphia at Boston (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — New York at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — New York at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Jose at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Fenerbahce, Round of 16 – Leg 1
2 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Quadisiya
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Club at AS Roma, Round of 16 – Leg 1
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalier FC at Inter Miami CF, Round of 16 – Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal – Leg 2 (Taped)
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — League One: Salt Lake at Omaha
