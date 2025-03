Sports on TV for Thursday, March 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Essendon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Alabama, Sweet 16, Newark, N.J.

7:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Florida, Sweet 16, San Francisco

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Florida, Sweet 16, San Francisco (DataCast)

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Duke, Sweet 16, Newark, N.J.

10:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Sweet 16, San Francisco

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Sweet 16, San Francisco (DataCast)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Boston U., First Round, Toledo, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. W. Michigan, First Round, Fargo, N.D.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Minnesota, First Round, Fargo, N.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Northwestern

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

8 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, First Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Athletics at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Orlando

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Colorado

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Dolphins

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal

